North Charleston, SC
29406
Franklin "Buddy" Hutson Hanahan - Franklin "Buddy" Wilson Hutson, Sr., 82, of Hanahan, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 8, 1937 in Charleston to the late Harry Metz Hutson and Margaret Cercopley Hutson. He was a 1957 graduate of Walterboro High School. He spent most of his life as self-employed contractor in the Tri-County area. Buddy was an avid sportsman who enjoyed the outdoors. Buddy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ina Collier Hutson, three daughters, Sandy Hutson, of Charleston, Connie Long, of Charleston, and Melissa (Matias) Martinez, of Hanahan, one son, Franklin "Bubba" (Marchelle) Hutson, Jr., of Thomasville, NC, 12 grandchildren, Jon, Josh, Jordon, Brittaney, Brandon, Rebecca, Rachael, Raven, Madison, Preston, Gaby, and Logan, 11 great-grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Patricia Lamons, of Hanahan, many nieces and nephews, caregivers, and many special friends. In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Wade Hutson, four brothers, Harry, Robert, Joe and Lamar, and two sisters, Margaret Neal and Mildred Hazel. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. A funeral and burial will be held at Christ Sanctified Holy Church in Perry, GA, on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 2:00 pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 10, 2019
