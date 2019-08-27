|
Franklin John Koonts Charleston - Franklin John Koonts, 86, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on August 18, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1933 in Lexington, North Carolina, son of Nora Johnson and Willis Allen Koonts. The family will receive friends on August 31st from 10 to 10:45 am at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, South Carolina. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on August 31st at the Church of the Nativity on James Island at 1061 Folly Road, Charleston, South Carolina. Interment to follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston, South Carolina. Gathering to follow at Edison James Island, 1014 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Charleston County Public Library. Please designate the James Island Library in memory of Franklin John Koonts on the memo line. Memorials can be mailed to Charleston County Library, Attn: Finance Department, 60 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalistersmith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, 843-614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 28, 2019