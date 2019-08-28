Franklin M. Robinson WADMALAW ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mr. Franklin M. Robinson are invited to attend his Funeral Services on Friday, August 30, 2019, 11:00 am in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. Elder Francis Keith Throne., officiating. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 5pm-7pm Thursday. Mr. Robinson leaves to cherish his memories, a devoted sister, Paulette Robinson; siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousin. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 29, 2019