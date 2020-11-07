Franstena Helen Bishop Earl N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Franstena Helen Bishop Earl are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Holy Trinity AME Church, 378 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Earl is survived by her children, Curtis D. Earl, Jr. (Denielle C. Podraza-Earl), and Akeina Earl (Christopher Watkins); grandchildren, Geordan A. Earl, Tristan K. Earl, Pharoahe Q. Earl, Layla Earl, Skylar Earl, and Hailey Earl; siblings, Harold Mazyck, Lawrence Mazyck, Loretta Freeman-Smalls, and Brenda Bishop; sister-in-law, Gloria Brown; two special nieces, Brianna and Celeste Gamble; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Earl, Sr.; and brother, George L. Brown. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
