Fred A. Thomas, Jr. Charleston - A service of remembrance and thanksgiving for Fred Amick Thomas, Jr. will be held in the Chapel at Bishop Gadsden at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, followed by a reception. Memorials may be directed to the Bishop Gadsden Residents' Assistance Fund and/or Bishop Gadsden Employees' Assistance Fund at Bishop Gadsden, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019