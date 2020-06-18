Fred "Buddy" Brown Jr.
Fred "Buddy" Brown, Jr. N. CHARLESTON - The Relative and friends of Mr. Fred "Buddy" Brown, Jr. are invited to Celebrate his life on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 am in Faith Covenant Cathedral, 1301 Remount Rd., North Charleston, SC. Interment will follow in Monrovia Cemetery Charleston, South Carolina. Visitation for "Buddy" will take place Friday from 4-7 PM at the church. The family is asking that everyone please wear a mask. Buddy leaves to cherish his loving memories his parents, Ms. Oliva Simmons and Fred Brown III (Camae); loving siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends. Arrangements Entrusted To DIVINITY MORTUARY, LLC 924 South Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, South Carolina 29461 843-899-1800. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Divinity Mortuary
924 S Live Oak Dr
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
(843) 899-1800
