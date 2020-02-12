Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Mencken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Carson "Kit" Mencken Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Carson "Kit" Mencken Jr. Obituary
Fred "Kit" Carson Mencken, Jr. Lexington, SC - Fred "Kit" Carson Mencken, Jr., 78, of Prosperity, formerly of Charleston died Thursday, February 6, 2020. A son of the late Fred Carson, Sr. and Martha Bowman Mencken, Fred lived most of his life in Charleston, SC. The family will gather to remember him and receive friends at 1:30pm, Saturday, February 15th at Isle of Palms County Park, 1-14th Ave, Isle of Palms, SC. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -