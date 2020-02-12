|
Fred "Kit" Carson Mencken, Jr. Lexington, SC - Fred "Kit" Carson Mencken, Jr., 78, of Prosperity, formerly of Charleston died Thursday, February 6, 2020. A son of the late Fred Carson, Sr. and Martha Bowman Mencken, Fred lived most of his life in Charleston, SC. The family will gather to remember him and receive friends at 1:30pm, Saturday, February 15th at Isle of Palms County Park, 1-14th Ave, Isle of Palms, SC.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 13, 2020