|
|
Fred Hamilton Charleston - It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Mr. Fred Hamilton, 84, of Charleston, S. C. on March 1, 2020. He leaves to mourn: his wife, Mrs. Flora Hamilton; children: Ms. Shierra Myles and Mr. Mariano (Ebony) Hamilton; 3 grandchildren; siblings: Ms. Neil Frasier, Mr. William (Debra) Hamilton, Ms. Emily Johnson, Mr. James (Melvena) Hamilton and Mrs. Patricia (Edward) Bright; and other relatives. The family will receive friends 7 pm-8 pm Thursday at the funeral home. The funeral will be 11:00 am Friday, March 6, 2020 at Faith in Action Christian Fellowship 2730 Gordon St. N. Charleston, SC. Rev. Roteshia Jackson, niece, officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 5, 2020