Fred Hodge, Jr. Charleston - Fred Hodge, Jr., 89, of Charleston, widower of Betty Craven Hodge, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend Mr. Hodge's Graveside Service on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1 o'clock at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414. Mr. Hodge was born October 26, 1931 in Moncks Corner, son of the late Fred Hodge, Sr. and Annie Lee Caddell Hodge. Fred retired from the News & Courier and from DuPont. He served in the US Army. Mr. Hodge was a member of the James Island Masonic Lodge 396 and also served as a Master. At one time he was a member of the Walterboro Masons. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Survivors include four daughters and two sons: Donna Platt (Seabrook) of Adams Run, Peggy Brakefield of Townsend, MT, Michael Hodge (Cheryl) of Sumter, Pamela Hulon (Tommy) of St. George, Eric Hodge (Sheri) of Monetta, VA, Danielle Hutchins of San Antonia, TX, twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, his companion, Voncile Hulon and lifelong friend: Terry Cox. He was predeceased by three brothers, Arthur Hodge, Carl Hodge and Hiram Hodge and one sister: Geneva Hodge. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to The American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
