Fred Johnson, Jr. GOOSE CREEK - The Relatives and friends of Mr. Fred Johnson, Jr. (JC), 81, of Goose Creek, SC, are invited to attend his Home Going Services on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11:00am at Calvary Church of God In Christ, 302 Jeffs Circle, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, directed by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone 843-824-9990. There will be a visitation on this Tuesday evening, August 13, 2019, from 6-8PM at the Church. Fred Jr. will live on in the lives of his children; Fredrick (Tracy), Ricky (Angie), Reverend Renee (Leroy), David Jeffery (Sharntell), and David Allen; his 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Paul Eugene, Dorothy Mae, Leon (Ann), James (Sibbie), Sonja, Perry, Jessie, Jr. (Wanda) and Michelle; his uncle, Bishop Johnie Johnson; his aunties, Carrie Mae and Annabell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 13, 2019