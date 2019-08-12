Fred Johnson Jr. (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Johnson Jr..
Service Information
Rivers Funeral Home - Goose Creek
421 Redbank Rd
Goose Creek, SC
29445
(843)-824-9990
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calvary Church of God In Christ
302 Jeffs Circle
Goose Creek, SC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Church of God In Christ
302 Jeffs Circle
Goose Creek, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Fred Johnson, Jr. GOOSE CREEK - The Relatives and friends of Mr. Fred Johnson, Jr. (JC), 81, of Goose Creek, SC, are invited to attend his Home Going Services on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11:00am at Calvary Church of God In Christ, 302 Jeffs Circle, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, directed by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone 843-824-9990. There will be a visitation on this Tuesday evening, August 13, 2019, from 6-8PM at the Church. Fred Jr. will live on in the lives of his children; Fredrick (Tracy), Ricky (Angie), Reverend Renee (Leroy), David Jeffery (Sharntell), and David Allen; his 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Paul Eugene, Dorothy Mae, Leon (Ann), James (Sibbie), Sonja, Perry, Jessie, Jr. (Wanda) and Michelle; his uncle, Bishop Johnie Johnson; his aunties, Carrie Mae and Annabell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.