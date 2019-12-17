|
Fred Martin Brown MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Mr. Fred Martin Brown, those of his wife Mrs. Helen Simmons Brown, their children, Fred Richardson, Latasha Nicole Horlback (Ryan), George Brown, Jessica Brown and John Simmons, grandchildren; his late parents Fred Martin Brown, Sr. and the late Edna Spann Brown; sister Patricia Wright, nieces and nephews are invited to attend his funeral service on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Long Point Missionary Baptist Church 1857 Snowden Road Mount Pleasant, SC. Interment church cemetery. Viewing will be held this afternoon from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019