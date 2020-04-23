|
Fred Seward Holly Hill, SC - Mr. Fred Seward a resident of Holly Hill, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Trident Hospital in North Charleston, South Carolina. He is the beloved husband of; Bertha Mae Seward, the father of Felicia King, Alexis Simmon, Cedric Simmon, Mattie Haynes, the brother of Oneal (Robin) Seward, Curtis (Elizabeth) Seward, Lee Ernest (Cleonis) Seward; Randolph Seward, Thomisena Seward, Larry (Andrea) Seward, Donnie (Aubretta) Seward, Nancy Seward, Fayetta (Burnard) James, Bernard Seward, Eula Mae McFadden, and Anthony McFadden. A walk thru will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020, 12PM-4PM at the mortuary. A PRIVATE Graveside Service will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Johnson Cemetery in North Charleston, SC. Friends may leave memorial messages for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. Telephone: (843) 554-2117.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 24, 2020