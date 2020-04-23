Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Seward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Seward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Seward Obituary
Fred Seward Holly Hill, SC - Mr. Fred Seward a resident of Holly Hill, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Trident Hospital in North Charleston, South Carolina. He is the beloved husband of; Bertha Mae Seward, the father of Felicia King, Alexis Simmon, Cedric Simmon, Mattie Haynes, the brother of Oneal (Robin) Seward, Curtis (Elizabeth) Seward, Lee Ernest (Cleonis) Seward; Randolph Seward, Thomisena Seward, Larry (Andrea) Seward, Donnie (Aubretta) Seward, Nancy Seward, Fayetta (Burnard) James, Bernard Seward, Eula Mae McFadden, and Anthony McFadden. A walk thru will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020, 12PM-4PM at the mortuary. A PRIVATE Graveside Service will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Johnson Cemetery in North Charleston, SC. Friends may leave memorial messages for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. Telephone: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -