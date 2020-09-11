1/1
Fred St. Laurent JENSEN BEACH, FL - Fred entered into eternal rest on September 10, 2020. Fred was a Charleston native, went to St. Andrews High School ('57) and graduated from the Citadel in 1961. He had a successful State Farm agency in Charleston and retired in 1985 after having a massive stroke. Fred was a fighter and overcame a lot of obstacles. He loved his family and enjoyed traveling. Fred also loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time on the beach. He served in the US Army and was previously on the Board for the American Institution of Industrial Engineers, Board for the SC Lowcountry Girl Scouts, member of the Charleston Exchange Club and a Lifetime member of the State Farm President's Club. Fred is survived by his 2 children, Pam St. Laurent Bass (Byron) and Fred Laurent, Jr. (Deedee) and 5 grandchildren. Due to COVID, the family is having a small gravesite closed service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Citadel Brigadier Foundation. https://brigadierfoundation.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
