Freda Lammer Hucks Summerville - Freda Lammer Hucks, 85, of Summerville, wife of Robert W. Hucks, Sr., passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her residence. All services are private. Mrs. Hucks was born March 30, 1935 in West Springfield, MA, daughter of the late William Kirk Lammer and Alma Matilda Koerner Lammer. She graduated from Springfield Trade School as a Medical Assistant and was a Medical Assistant for Dr. Harry Mustard, who had a pediatric practice. She was a member of Heritage Holiness Church. Survivors, including her husband, Robert, are two sons and two daughters: Robert W. Hucks, Jr. of Washington State, Stephen P. Hucks of New York, Rebecca Stratford of Summerville and Freda Denise Blumenberg of Goose Creek; four grandchildren: Jennifer Grant, Frank Grant, Daniel Blumenberg and Jimmy Bufton and one sister: Gertrude Pajak. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 27, 2020