Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FREDDIE BARNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDDIE BARNETT Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FREDDIE BARNETT Sr. In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of FREDDIE BARNETT SR. February 8, 1999 A thousand words could not bring you back... I know because we tried. A thousand tears could not bring you back... I know because we cried. The world changes from year to year our lives from day to day, but the love and memory we have of you, will never change. At some point everyday our thoughts turn to you. Sadly missed by your wife Isabell, children Charles, Freddie Jr., Keith, Vivian, Fredena, Virginia, & Teresa.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FREDDIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -