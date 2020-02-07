|
In Loving Memory Of FREDDIE BARNETT SR. February 8, 1999 A thousand words could not bring you back... I know because we tried. A thousand tears could not bring you back... I know because we cried. The world changes from year to year our lives from day to day, but the love and memory we have of you, will never change. At some point everyday our thoughts turn to you. Sadly missed by your wife Isabell, children Charles, Freddie Jr., Keith, Vivian, Fredena, Virginia, & Teresa.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2020