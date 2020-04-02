Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Halls Funeral Home
440 Venning St
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-4252
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie Bryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie Bryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freddie Bryan Obituary
Freddie Bryan MT. PLEASANT - Freddie Bryan, Ret. Sgt. 1st Class (85), husband of the late Ellau German Bryan; son of the late James Williams and late Margaret Bryan; father of Brenda German-Jones, Otto B. (the late Albertha) German, Nathaniel F. (Tina) Grant, Prell B. (David) Pinckney, Vanessa B. (Arthur) McCants, Ret. TSgt. Freddiemae B. Clinkscales, Jennifer B. (Kelvin) Solomon, Terry J. Byan and the late Kathy Ellen Bryan Sanders (Charles H.) and grandson the late Diedreich Adam Jackson; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 6 great- great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Loretta German Garvin, Rosa Helen German Linyard and Verdelle R. German; adopted sister-in-law, Betty J. Edwards; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Walk through for Mr. Bryan will be held on Friday April 3, 2020. Military Honors. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME, 440 Venning Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -