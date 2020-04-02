|
Freddie Bryan MT. PLEASANT - Freddie Bryan, Ret. Sgt. 1st Class (85), husband of the late Ellau German Bryan; son of the late James Williams and late Margaret Bryan; father of Brenda German-Jones, Otto B. (the late Albertha) German, Nathaniel F. (Tina) Grant, Prell B. (David) Pinckney, Vanessa B. (Arthur) McCants, Ret. TSgt. Freddiemae B. Clinkscales, Jennifer B. (Kelvin) Solomon, Terry J. Byan and the late Kathy Ellen Bryan Sanders (Charles H.) and grandson the late Diedreich Adam Jackson; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 6 great- great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Loretta German Garvin, Rosa Helen German Linyard and Verdelle R. German; adopted sister-in-law, Betty J. Edwards; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Walk through for Mr. Bryan will be held on Friday April 3, 2020. Military Honors. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME, 440 Venning Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 3, 2020