Freddie Mouzone N. Charleston - Mr. Freddie Mouzone, 65, son of the Late Elder Andrew Flute, Jr. and Evangelist Julie Ann Flute departed this life on July 29, 2019. Those of his siblings; Geraldine Spann (Deloach, deceased), Timothy Monzone (Felicia), Dexter Flute (Rachel), Karen Timmons and Andrew Flute, III, other relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Mon, Aug 5, 2019, 11:30 AM in the NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL. Mr. Mouzone will repose this evening in the chapel from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, the family will received friends from 6:00 - 7:00 PM. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 4, 2019