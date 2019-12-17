Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
2nd Presbyterian Church cemetery
Charleston, SC
View Map
Frederic D. Thompson


1932 - 2019
Frederic D. Thompson Obituary
Frederic D. Thompson ROEBUCK, SC - Frederic DeLong Thompson, Jr., 87, husband of Betty Danielsen Thompson, went to be with his Lord on Monday, December 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 19th, 2:00PM at Dunbar Funeral Home, 690 Southport Road, Roebuck, SC 29376, officiated by Reverend Ray Bobo and other fellow pastors. The family will receive friends following the service. Graveside services will be held Friday, December 20th, 1:00PM in the 2nd Presbyterian Church cemetery in Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church of one's choice or to Kindred Hospice, 905 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019
