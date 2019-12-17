|
Frederic D. Thompson ROEBUCK, SC - Frederic DeLong Thompson, Jr., 87, husband of Betty Danielsen Thompson, went to be with his Lord on Monday, December 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 19th, 2:00PM at Dunbar Funeral Home, 690 Southport Road, Roebuck, SC 29376, officiated by Reverend Ray Bobo and other fellow pastors. The family will receive friends following the service. Graveside services will be held Friday, December 20th, 1:00PM in the 2nd Presbyterian Church cemetery in Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church of one's choice or to Kindred Hospice, 905 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019