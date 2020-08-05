Frederick Blume BETHERA, SC - Frederick W. Blume, 74, of Bethera, SC, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at home. Fred was born in Charleston, SC on September 18, 1945. He graduated from Charleston High School and Trident Technical College. Fred proudly served in the United States Air Force at Shaw AFB and in Thailand during the Vietnam War Era. After leaving the Air Force, he worked a few jobs before finding his niche at Cameron and Barkley Company selling electrical supplies. He worked tirelessly for Cameron and Barkley for 30 years and retired in 2000. In 1997, Fred married the former Cheryl Ray of North Charleston. The couple lived in Summerville, SC and Navarre, FL before moving to Bethera in 2003. Fred is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Bethera and his sister, Joan Crawford of Florence, SC and many nieces and nephews, as well as many friends. He is predeceased by his father, John H. Blume, Sr, his mother, Mildred W. Blume, and brother, John H. Blume, Jr. Many thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Amedisys Home Health for their wonderful care of Fred. Also, thanks the Trident Area Agency on Aging and Griswold Home Care which allowed Cheryl a needed break sometimes. Arrangements are being made by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services. There will a Military ceremony/visitation on August 14, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Simplicity, 281 Treeland Drive,Suite C, Ladson, SC www.lowcountryfuneral.com
