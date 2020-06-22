Frederick James Newton HOLLYWOOD, SC - Frederick James Newton, 49, of Hollywood entered into eternal rest on May 26, 2020. Born November 28, 1970, Fred was the son of the late Leroy Filmore Newton, Jr. and Harriet Herrington Newton. He grew up in the Lowcountry south of Charleston and was a true southern gentleman. He was humble, kind, generous, thoughtful and witty. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Fred loved his family and his Lord and Savior with all his heart. He was a member of Adams Run Baptist Church and walked in faith every day of his life. He was also a devoted family man who cherished spending time with those he loved. Fred achieved much in his brief life. He obtained his B.A. in Political Science from Clemson University in 1992 and his J.D. from the University of South Carolina in 1995. Fred practiced Law for a number of years and served as a magistrate. Most recently, he employed by MUSC. His greatest achievement, though, was his ability to make others feel loved, cherished, and valued for who they were. Fred is survived by his wife, LeeAnne Wilkes Brown Newton; his son, Ross Herrington Newton; his mother, Harriet Herrington Newton; a brother, Harry Nelson Newton (Beth); a sister, Angela Newton Stone; nephews, Keegan Newton, Grange Newton, and Tyler Stone; nieces, Kendall Newton and Sadie Newton; aunts and uncles, Harry V. Herrington, Jr. (Trudy), Virginia H. Garvin (Bill), Karen H. Hughes, Dottie N. Burbage, and Diane Newton; as well as a number of cousins. Fred was predeceased by his father, Leroy Filmore Newton, Jr.; a brother, Leroy Filmore Newton, III, and his maternal and paternal grandparents. If you wish to honor Fred, please consider donating to Gideon's International, NAMI or the charity of your choice. Above all, though, "Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about." (Quote from the late Robin Williams) Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.