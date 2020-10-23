1/
Frederick Lightfoot
1938 - 2020
Frederick Lightfoot MT. PLEASANT - Frederick "Fred" G. Lightfoot, 81, of Mt. Pleasant, died October 17, 2020 at his residence after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on November 1, 1938 in Shelby, OH to Eugene and Martha (Sutter) Lightfoot. He is survived by his sister, Grace Lightfoot Stiving and 2 nephews, Michael and David Stiving, all of OH. Fred received his Master's degree in Biology from Ohio State. He then moved to Washington, DC, where he taught Microscopy at George Washington University for nearly 30 years. Fred moved to Charleston, SC in 1996, where he worked in the Research Department at MUSC. Two of his ideas were patented: one for a handheld cryofixation apparatus and the other for an organ preservation cell solution. He served in the Navy in medical research from 1961 to 1965. Fred was also a descendant of Francis Lightfoot Lee, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence and the Articles of Confederation. Fred had many friends over the years and was well-respected. He loved cats and playing poker. He was a longtime friend of Bill W. and helped many people. There will be a private memorial service at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services, 7475 Peppermill Pkwy, North Charleston, SC 29418. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Charleston Animal Society. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
