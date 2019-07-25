|
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Capt. Frederick Pecht Eichel, DDS (USN, Ret.) Mt. Pleasant - Capt. Frederick Pecht Eichel, DDS (USN, Ret.), 87, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Virginia Burdick Eichel died Wednesday, July 24, 2019. His memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 7:00 pm. Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends Saturday in the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 6:00 pm until time of the service. Fred was born November 24, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the late Clyde William Eichel and the late Frances Pecht Eichel. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh Dental School and proudly served in the United States Navy for 30 years. Fred was extremely proud to be a Vietnam Veteran and the tour he served on the USS Coral Sea (CVA-43). He loved his Jr. Officers, his dog, Pebbles, his cheap beer and the beach. Later in life he was always ready for a golf cart ride and to bask in the sunshine. Fred fully appreciated and loved his wife of 42 years and the care that Ginny gave him. Everyone that knew Fred loved his boisterous laughter and when asked "How you doing Fred?" his reply was nearly always "FANTASTIC." In addition to his wife, he is survived by five sons, Jon Frederick Eichel (Paula), Bruce Bennett Eichel, Bradley Wells Eichel, Scott Allan Hanson and Todd Jeffery Hanson (Laurie); seven grandchildren, Lindsay, Geoffrey, Christopher, Matthew, Mary, Alison and Cecelia and one great-grandchild, Zachary. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Clyde William Eichel, Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675 or Charleston Animal Society 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org or Pet Helpers 1447 Folly Road, James Island, SC, 29412. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019
