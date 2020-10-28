1/1
Frederick Smalls
Frederick Smalls HOLLYWOOD, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Frederick Smalls are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Annivesta Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 6079 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. There will be no public viewing for Mr. Smalls. Mr. Smalls is survived by his children, Auriel Octavia and Cosondra Allen White, Fredrick Anthony and Late Tarike Quantez, Scheayonna Makeba and Danielle Taneisha; grandchildren, Ariyan Isabell-I'Nyla Smalls, De'Shedrick Martel Lundy Jr., A'Janel De'Shea Lundy, Cooper De'Angelo Smalls and Conner A'Travius Smalls; siblings, Kenneth (Charlesetta) Legare, Miranda (Joseph) Lemon, Micheal (Jacqueline) Legare, Stanley Jenkins, Jr., Sheila Jenkins, Marilyn Jenkins, Carrie (Reginald) Dean, Everett Jenkins, Anthony (Nicole) Jenkins, LaTanya (Lewis) Caldwell, Jeffrey (Carla) Jenkins, Darrell Jenkins, Joseph Jenkins, and Brandon Jenkins; very special cousins, Nathaniel (Tanisha) Jenkins, Jr. and Lashae Washington. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at http://www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Annivesta Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
