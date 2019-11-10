Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick William Riesen Jr.. View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC 29464 (843)-881-9293 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC View Map Service 1:30 PM Church of the Holy Cross 2520 Middle Street Sullivans Island , SC View Map Entombment 2:30 PM Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens 1308 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frederick William Riesen, Jr. Wando - Frederick William Riesen, Jr., 77, of Wando, South Carolina, husband of Patricia Clark Riesen, entered into eternal rest Saturday, November 9, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in The Church of the Holy Cross, 2520 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, at 1:30 pm. Entombment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Fred was born August 6, 1942 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Frederick William Riesen and Gwenivere Whaley Riesen. Fred graduated from Rivers High School in Charleston, South Carolina in 1960. He then attended the University of South Carolina for his undergraduate degree followed by the University of South Carolina School of Law where he obtained his Juris Doctorate in 1968. Following law school graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army Reserve where he served for 6 years with the 108th Committee Group and taught light infantry at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina. Fred's first legal job was with Neighborhood Legal Assistance where he helped people who could not afford legal representation. Years later, he started his own law practice focusing on civil litigation and workers compensation. Over the course of his 50 years as an attorney, he focused primarily on workers' compensation representing workers injured on the job. He was one of 7 founding members who formed what is now known as the Injured Workers' Advocates. The organization's focus was simple, help those injured get the medical care they deserve and help them get back to work so they could maintain their dignity and provide for their families. On November 8, 2019, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Injured Workers' Advocates. Fred's main passion was staying in shape and working out. He loved to swim and for 11 consecutive years he competed in the Lowcountry Splash which was a 2.4 open water swim in the Wando River. All proceeds from the event go to the Logan Rutledge Children's Foundation. Fred also loved shag dancing, growing his beloved roses, shrimping in Bull's Bay and entertaining by throwing a pig picking barbeque every year. He also adored his Labradoodle, Maggie May, who was his faithful companion whether swimming off the dock, jogging or fishing in the Wando river. Fred was a member of his beloved church family,The Church of Holy Cross on Daniel Island. He was a former member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church and All Saints Lutheran Church. In addition to his wife of 52 years, Fred is survived by his son, Frederick W. "Trip" Riesen, III and his wife Allison of Mount Pleasant, SC; his daughter, Ashley Grace Knudson and her husband Michael of Savannah, GA; his grandson, Bryce McInnis Riesen; and his sister, Linda Brown of Laurens, SC. Memorials may be made to The Church of Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island, SC 29492. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



