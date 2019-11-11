Frederick William Riesen Jr.

Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Church of the Holy Cross
2520 Middle Street
Sullivan's Island, SC
Entombment
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens
1308 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Obituary
Frederick William Riesen, Jr. Wando - The Funeral Service for Frederick William Riesen, Jr. will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in The Church of the Holy Cross, 2520 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, at 1:30 pm. Entombment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made to The Church of Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island, SC 29492. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 12, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
