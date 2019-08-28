|
|
Fredrick C. Wichmann Charleston - Fred C. Wichmann, 89, husband of Joyce M. Wichmann, peacefully slipped the lines from his earthly mooring on the morning of August 27, 2019. Fred was born in the keeper's house at Cape Romain Lighthouse in McClellanville, SC on February 21, 1930, to the late Ruth Hazel Wyndham Wichmann and Captain Friedrich August Wichmann. He spent his early years at the light with his younger brother Henry until 1937, when they moved to Chaplins Landing in Rantowles. He grew up in and on the Stono River until he joined the Air Force and was stationed in London, England in 1952 during the Korean conflict. There he met his first wife and mother of his children, Marianne Breyer. They sailed England and the North Sea aboard his 55' yawl Colleen making many friends, having great adventures along the way. The vessel was lost in a storm when the couple attempted to sail to America. Later, they arrived in New York City by sea aboard the Queen Mary and then by train to Charleston. With God's grace Fred has been married to Joyce Wichmann for the last 24 years and her care for him saw him through his final days. During their marriage they sailed many nautical miles both as captain and mate as well as passengers on ships large and small. Fred was a man of the community feeling his duty to serve and lead on many boards and organizations. Among his favorites were St. James Church, past commodore and club historian of the James Island Yacht Club, President of the Alumni Association of the College of Charleston, Hospice of Charleston, Commander US Power Squadron, Hibernian Society, past president of the Charleston Board of Realtors, Save the Light, Friends of McLeod and serving on the Charleston County Planning Commission - just to name a few. Fred was a man who enjoyed people and relished in helping them in any way that he could. This led him to the real estate business where he worked for nearly 50 years, first with his good friends at Read and Read Realtors and ultimately to open his own successful real estate office. Fred's visibility on the sailing scene in Charleston goes back to his childhood and was a lifelong passion. Over the last 35 years of his active life he enjoyed sharing the family ketch MOBJACK with anyone and everyone that he could. It was said that he never let prudence get in the way of an adventure. While not every voyage went smoothly, Fred was always making sure that everyone had a good time. Fred is survived by his wife Joyce, his brother Henry A. Wichmann (Nancy), daughter Laura Wichmann Hipp, son F. C. "Bunky" Wichmann, Jr. (Madeleine McGee), six grandchildren, three step-daughters and two nephews. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Fred C. Wichmann are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. James Anglican Church, 1872 Camp Road. Interment, churchyard. A reception will follow in the Ministry Center. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharelstonFunerals.com. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 29, 2019