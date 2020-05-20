Fredrick Coaxum Sr.
1954 - 2020
Fredrick Coaxum, Sr. Edisto Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Fredrick Coaxum, Sr. are invited to attend his Graveside Service 1:00 PM, Friday, May 22, 2020 at New First Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1644 Highway 174, Edisto Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Coaxum was born on February 25, 1954 on Yonges Island, SC and was the youngest of five children born to Ellen "Phoebie" Coaxum and the late Louis Coaxum, Sr. He was preceded in death by a sister, Alma R. Coaxum. He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Ellen "Phoebie" Coaxum; son, Fredrick Coaxum, Jr.; siblings, Louis Coaxum, Sr. (the late Jacqueline), Harold "Munch" Coaxum and Helen M. Robinson; brother-in-law, Charles E. Robinson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Coaxum was employed for many years by Flowers Seafood as a shrimper and oyster picker. Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at PO Box 212152, Columbia, SC 29221. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
MAY
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New First Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
