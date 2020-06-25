Fredrick Howard N. Charleston - Mr. Fredrick R. Howard entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 19, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Mr. Howard is the beloved son of Mrs. Mary Labitue Howard, and the late Mr. James Howard, the brother of, Mrs. Jacqueline Howard-(David) Floyd, Phyllis Howard, Michael Howard (Cecelia), Wendy Howard, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving friends. There will be a Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 12PM in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel. Interment will be PRIVATE. Friends may leave memorial messages for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional Services have been Entrusted to: The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina, 29405 Telephone: (843)554-2117 Fax: (843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.