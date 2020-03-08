|
Rev. Fredrick Skinner Sosnowski Wadmalaw Island - The Rev. Frederick Skinner Sosnowski, 94, of Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina, husband of Polly Sanford Sosnowski, entered into eternal rest Friday, March 6, 2020. His funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in St. John's Parish Church, Johns Island, SC, at 2:00 p.m. Interment, churchyard. A reception will follow. The family will receive friends at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., 232 Calhoun St., Charleston SC, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Mr. Sosnowski was born September 1, 1925, in Charleston, South Carolina, a son of John F. Sosnowski and Eliza Skinner Sosnowski. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and Virginia Theological Seminary. While at USC, he received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan prize, awarded for "a spirit of love for and helpfulness to other men and women." He was ordained as a Deacon at St. John's Church in 1955, the first service ever held in the present church building which was still under construction. In 1956, he was ordained to the priesthood at Trinity Cathedral. He served as Rector of St. Matthews Church, in Henderson, TX. He later returned to Bugby Plantation on Wadmalaw Island to farm with his father. Rev. Sosnowski often said that he was blessed to have been able to answer the two strong calls on his life: to serve God's children through ministry and to enjoy God's creation through farming. He returned to active ministry and served as Assistant at St. Philip's Church and Rector of St. Jude's in Walterboro before becoming Director of the Pastoral Counseling Center in North Charleston where he remained until his retirement in 1997. He continued in retirement to serve as an associate for pastoral care at several area churches, including St. James, St. John's, St. Philip's, and the Church of the Good Shepherd. He is survived by his wife, Polly Sosnowski of Wadmalaw Island, SC; one daughter, Laura Ramsay Sosnowski of Portland, Oregon; four sons, John F. Sosnowski (Jessie Cara) of Buda, TX, Charles Sosnowski Ramsay (Rebecca) of Portland, OR, The Rev. James S. Sosnowski (Gretchen) of Beaufort, SC, Michael S. Sosnowski (Chelsea) of Charleston, SC; and five grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. John's Parish Church, PO Box 125, Johns Island, SC 29457. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website and www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 9, 2020