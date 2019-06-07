In Loving Memory Of FREEMAN (ANGELO) RIVERS May 2, 1962 ~ June 8, 2017 Angelo, I can't believe it's two years since you said bye Mama. My heart ache every day, Life is so empty without you. Not seeing you every day is so lonely. I am so thankful for all the good memory I have of you from birth until the last days of fifty five years God gave us together. I love you so much Angelo but Mama know, You are free and safe in his loving arms. You are now resting in your real home. We will love and miss you forever. (Justice will prevail) Love Mama Vivian (Henry) and Family.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 8, 2019