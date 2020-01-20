Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Friedrich Kraker


1942 - 2020
Friedrich Kraker Obituary
Friedrich Kraker Charleston - Friedrich "Fritz" Kraker, 77, of Folly Beach, SC, entered into eternal rest on January 14, 2020. Born on November 20, 1942, in Gottschee, Germany, Fritz was a son of the late Allois Kraker and Helen Kraker. Fritz is survived by his siblings, Marie (Jim) Onuszkanycz, Gerhard Kraker; locally by his brother-in-law, Bernd Schmidt and his daughter, Andrea. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held a 11 AM at Church of the Nativity Catholic Church, 1061 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. The burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Friedrich`s memory may be sent to Charleston Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.McAlister-Smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 21, 2020
