FTCM Billy Joe Graves, USN (Retired) Goose Creek - FTCM Billy Joe Graves, USN (Retired), of Goose Creek, SC, husband of Nellie Neoma Graves, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 1, 2020. Born August 18, 1928 to Walter Paul Graves and Caroline Cotnam Graves in Blansett Township, AR, he was a veteran of World War II, the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War, serving 26 years in the US Navy and attaining the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. He was a faithful servant of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and a long-time member of Midland Park United Methodist Church. He was a Mason and served as Grand Patron, Eastern Star Grand Chapter of South Carolina. In addition to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Billy is survived by his sister, Barbara Conley of St. Louis, MO; five children: Deborah Holliwell of Cincinnati, OH, Jerry Graves (Nancy) of Daytona, FL, Billie Jo Graves and Donald Graves, both of Goose Creek, SC and Ronald Graves (Diane). He is also survived by seven step-children: Paul Carmack, Martin Carmack (Andrea), Deborah Carmack, Kimberly McCants, Gill Pucino (Candi), Diane Graves (Ronald), and James Carmack (Linda). He was predeceased by a son, Stephen Pucino. Of his many friends, special thanks are extended to friends and neighbors, Greg Hill and mother, Barbara Allison. Their unwavering friendship and close support before and during his final year brought Billy and his family comfort and much needed assistance. May God bless all of your days. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in his name to Midland Park United Methodist Church, 2301 Midland Park Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406. In consideration of the safety of all during the current pandemic, all services will be private. A Graveside Service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 4, 2020. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr., Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 2 to May 3, 2020.