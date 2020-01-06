|
Furman Spearman Jr. N. Charleston - Furman Spearman, Jr., (82 years young) lovingly known as "Pops" and "Papa," passed away at Roper St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina, on January 5, 2020 after a valiantly fought battle against cancer. Furman was born on June 13, 1937 in Ware Shoals, South Carolina the son of the late Furman and Sybil Spearman. Furman was predeceased by the love of his life, Delores Spearman, in 2011. Furman and Delores were married for fifty-five years and had seven children, who he often told people were the joy and pride of his life: Gerald (Brenda) Evatt; Glenda Richardson; Wanda (Regan) McCollum; Wayne (Cheryl) Spearman; Jean (Kevin) Hart; Sheila (Mike) Loizos; and Sharon (Kenneth) Kubischke. Furman was also blessed with thirteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren that he loved very much. Furman had two sisters and two brothers: Nell (Cleo) Day (deceased); Helen (Bob) Moser; Donald (Pat) Spearman; and Steve (Donna) Spearman. Furman was very proud of his career as a construction superintendent where he supervised multi-million dollar projects, including power plants and oil rigs, throughout the United States. Furman loved reading, watching PBS series, and tinkering around his house. Furman especially loved Charleston and was proud to call it home where he spent many happy years fishing, shrimping, planting flowers, and landscaping. Furman was also a great neighbor and friend who was loved and respected by all who had the privilege to know him. The family would like to thank the Charleston Hematology and Oncology Associates, who treated Furman with dignity, and who gave him hope, during his difficult treatments. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on January 8, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina. Funeral services and interment will immediately follow the viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Furman Spearman, Jr. to or The . Condolences may be entered at www.carolinamemorial.com or you can visit the guestbook at www.postandcourier.com/deaths. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 7, 2020