Gabriel Ammons Moncks Corner - Gabriel Holland Ammons, infant son of Stephen W. Ammons, Jr. and Jacquelyn Steed Ammons, went home to Jesus Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at MUSC. Gabriel's funeral will be 2:00 PM Monday afternoon, November 11, 2019, Graveside in Berkeley Memorial Gardens, Moncks Corner. Interment directed by DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the MUSC Pediatric Palliative Care Program c/o MUSC Children's Hospital Fund, 59 Bee Street, MSC 201, Charleston, SC 29425. Gabriel was born November 5, 2019, at MUSC in Charleston, SC. He is predeceased by his great-grandparents, Jodie Allison Ammons, Miriam Thornhill Jackson, Elton Flakes, Eddie Steed, and Mardell Steed; and his great-great-grandmother, Virginia Cain. Surviving are his parents of Moncks Corner; his sister, Addison McKenzie Ammons of Moncks Corner; his grandparents, Steve and Debby Ammons, Sr. of Pineville, John and Susan Steed of Salters, and Martha Flakes of Eden, Ga.; his great-grandparents, James A. Ammons, Sr. of Moncks Corner, John E., Jackson of Pineville, and Juanita Flakes of Eden, Ga.; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 10, 2019