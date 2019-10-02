Master Chief Gabriel Pippin, USN (Ret.) Charleston - Master Chief Gabriel Clark Pippin, USN, (Ret.), 89, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Frances Crosby Pippin, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, October 1, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held Sunday,October 6, 2019 in VFW Post 5091, 4257 Spruill Ave, North Charleston at 2:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Gabriel was born August 26, 1930 in Riderwood, Alabama, son of the late Julius Pippin and Bertie Gavin Pippin. He was a retired U.S. Navy Master Chief and veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam War. He is survived by his children, daughter, Kristie Imhof (Philip) of Suffolk, VA; son, David Pippin (Melissa) of Hernando, MS; daughter, Sue Pippin of Horn Lake, MS; son, Martin Pippin (Sandra) of Charleston, SC; daughter, Cathy Pippin of Charleston, SC; sister, Audre Pippin Garner of Mobile, AL, nine grandchildren and nephew, John Pippin of Summerville, SC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019