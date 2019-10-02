Gabriel Pippin (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gabriel Pippin.
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
VFW Post 5091
4257 Spruill Ave
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Master Chief Gabriel Pippin, USN (Ret.) Charleston - Master Chief Gabriel Clark Pippin, USN, (Ret.), 89, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Frances Crosby Pippin, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, October 1, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held Sunday,October 6, 2019 in VFW Post 5091, 4257 Spruill Ave, North Charleston at 2:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Gabriel was born August 26, 1930 in Riderwood, Alabama, son of the late Julius Pippin and Bertie Gavin Pippin. He was a retired U.S. Navy Master Chief and veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam War. He is survived by his children, daughter, Kristie Imhof (Philip) of Suffolk, VA; son, David Pippin (Melissa) of Hernando, MS; daughter, Sue Pippin of Horn Lake, MS; son, Martin Pippin (Sandra) of Charleston, SC; daughter, Cathy Pippin of Charleston, SC; sister, Audre Pippin Garner of Mobile, AL, nine grandchildren and nephew, John Pippin of Summerville, SC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
funeral home direction icon