Master Chief Gabriel Pippin USN (Ret.) (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy is extended to the Pippin family during..."
    - Debora Walker
  • "Gabe was a fine man, great father, and best of neighbors. ..."
    - Robert and Patsy Young
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you all. So many memories..."
    - Brian Murray
  • "To all the Pippin Family members - Please accept my..."
    - Sheri Ackerman
  • "Cathy, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your father...."
    - Donnamaria Marcey
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
VFW Post 5091
4257 Spruill Ave
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
VFW Post 5091
4257 Spruill Ave
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Master Chief Gabriel Pippin, USN (Ret.) Charleston - The Memorial Service for Master Chief Gabriel Clark Pippin, USN, (Ret.) will be held Sunday,October 6, 2019 in Post 5091, 4257 Spruill Ave, North Charleston at 2:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 5, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet Vietnam War bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.