Gail Johnson Summerville - Gail Johnson, 73, of Summerville, SC, wife of Samuel Thomas Johnson, Jr., passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Funeral Services will be Saturday afternoon, January 11, 2020 at 2 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Summerville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 o'clock until the time of service in the Parlor. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the , 2090 Executive Hall Rd, # 130, Charleston, SC 29407. Gail was born March 22, 1946 in Millen, GA, a daughter of the late George Lamar Proctor and Sarah Proctor Hill Lacross. She was a Special Education Teaching Assistant. In addition to her loving husband, Samuel Thomas Johnson, Jr. of Summerville, SC, Gail leaves behind her son, Sammy and his wife Julie of Asheville, NC; daughter, Michelle Molina Johnson of Antigua, Guatemala; brother, Ricky Proctor and his wife Rita of Leesville, SC; and three grandchildren, Adam Johnson and his wife Paige, Andrew Johnson, and Liam Molina. She is predeceased by her parents; a daughter, Tracy Lynn Johnson; and a sister, Tina Griffin. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020