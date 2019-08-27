Gara Gause Snead BARNWELL, SC - Gara Gause Snead of Barnwell, SC passed away amongst family and friends on August 25, 2019 at the age of 61. She was born on April 3, 1958 in Charleston, SC, the 2nd of 4 raucous Gause children. She poured her heart into raising her only son, Robert Bryan Snead, Jr, as a single mother, and was a proud grandmother of two, Taylor & Isabelle. She was a voracious reader, writer of beautiful letters, and a student of the Bible. She had a knack for finding a great deal and for winning contests. She loved plants and was no stranger to hard work, earning a degree in horticulture as a full-time waitress in her 30's. In her later years, she enjoyed the challenges of bringing a historic home back to life. On Thursday, August 29, at 4pm we will celebrate her life with family and friends at her home, 290 Main Street, Barnwell, SC 29812. If you wish to attend, please rsvp: 843-714-4088 or [email protected] Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 28, 2019