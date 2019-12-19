|
Gardenia Tyler Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Ms. Gardenia Tyler are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Community Baptist Church, 2329 Delano Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Monrovia Cemetery, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary; NO WAKE. Ms. Tyler is survived by her children, Q. LaTrice Tyler, Jerrod Tyler and Nathaniel Tyler; eight grandchildren; mother, Susan A. Tyler; siblings, Nathaniel Tyler, Jr. (Lutricia), Roberta Tyler Murray (Sylvester), Deacon Leroy Tyler (Merdeanas) and Julia A. Tyler King (Henry); and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019