1/
Garland Denson
1963 - 2020
Garland Denson GOOSE CREEK - Garland Denson entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 56. Garland was born October 7, 1963 in Memphis, TN. He was a Navy veteran and worked for the United States Postal Service since 1993. He enjoyed working on vehicles and computers. He was always willing to lend a helping hand so someone in need. Services for Garland will take place Sunday, July 5th at M.J. Edwards Funeral Home on Elvis Presley Blvd. in Memphis, TN. Burial will take place at a later date. He will be dearly missed by his mother, Alice Denson, his brothers, Anthony and Marshawn, sisters, Lynn and Ann and many others in the Memphis area, along with his significant other and best friend, Sheryl Glover, her daughter, Tiffany Fryar and son, David Glover and many coworkers and friends in Goose Creek and surrounding areas. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc., Whitehaven Chapel
