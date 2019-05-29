Guest Book View Sign Service Information Williamsburg Funeral Home 332 E Main St Kingstree , SC 29556 (843)-355-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Adams Kingstree, SC - Rev. Gary B. Adams, 90, widower of Ruth Dolores James Adams, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at his residence in Kingstree surrounded by his loving family. Rev. Adams was born January 16, 1929, in Hartsville, SC, a son of the late James Amos Adams and Nora O'Neal Adams. Rev. Adams attended Francis Marion College and completed the United Methodist Church Course of Studies and Advanced Studies for local pastors. He started his "Call" to ministry in the The Church of the Nazarene. Rev. Adams and "Ms. Ruth" (the wind beneath his wings) served 31 years in the SC United Methodist Church, Trio Charge, (Trio, Earlel and Suttons-19 yrs), Indian Branch, Darlington; Hebron and Pergamus Charge, and Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. Amazingly, he returned to the pulpit for 6 months on the Trio Charge at the age of 84. Rev. Adams was a veteran of the US Navy and the US Air Force for a total of 20 years of service, retiring as a Tech Sergeant. Rev. Adams was extremely appreciative of the compassionate and expert health care that he has received over many years. We would like to especially thank, Dr. Donald Fox, Dr. William Carter, and Dr. Amanda Overstreet along with all the nursing staff involved in Daddy's home care. The hospice team of nurses and Chaplain Rev. Jerry Fennell provided especially compassionate and expert care to our father and our family. "Preacher Adams" was most loved for and will be remembered for the compassionate pastoral care that he provided to his congregations and the entire community. He just somehow always knew the needs of the congregation and responded without hesitation. Rev. Adams provided unconditional love and planted the seeds in their hearts for God and the Church. He was an exceptional and committed caregiver to "Ms. Ruth" and to his brother Edwin. Surviving Rev. Adams are: his 2 daughters, Rev. Nancy Rose Adams, of Kingstree and Alice (Tommy) Dukes, of Greeleyville; his son, Rev. Emmanuel Bruce Adams, of Loris; 2 grandchildren, Christy (Cleve) Morris, of Manning and Nora (Josh) Woike, of Bonaire, GA; 4 great-grandchildren, Caitlin Parrot and Dylan Morris, of Manning and Triston and Natalie Woike, of Bonaire, GA; 2 sisters, Faydene Johnson, of Belleville, MI and Carolyn (Ervin) Stokes, of Hartsville; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews. In addition to his wife Ruth and his parents, Rev. Adams was preceded in death by brothers, James Mack Adams, Cecil Samuel Adams and Thomas Edwin Adams. Funeral services for Rev. Adams will be at 11 AM Friday, May 31, 2019, at Kingstree United Methodist Church, with burial in Kingstree Memorial Gardens. His family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8:30 Thursday evening at Williamsburg Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Trio United Methodist Church, c/o Pearl Rowell, 39 Front Street, Salters, SC 29590. Online condolences may be sent to the family on the obituaries page at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 30, 2019

