Gary Allen Cross SUMMERVILLE - Gary Allen Cross, 49, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his home in Summerville, SC, surrounded by his family. He was a U. S. Marine having served in the Persian Gulf, City of Radford Police Officer, Border Patrol Agent and Customs K9 Officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Survivors include his devoted wife and caregiver, April Dawn Cross; sons, Parker and Spencer Cross, both of Summerville, SC; mother and step-father, Wanda and Larry Humphrey of Radford, VA; father, Russell N. Cross of Eggleston, VA; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and James Jones of Charlotte, NC; nephew, Nicholas Jones; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Interment with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. In lieu of flower, please make donations to the , American Brain Tumor Association, or to Medical University of South Carolina Health Hollings Cancer Center. The Cross family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020