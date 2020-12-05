1/1
Gary Bailey
1950 - 2020
Gary Bailey Summerville - Gary Wayne Bailey, 69, husband of Jennifer Bailey, of Summerville, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. The relatives and friends of Mr. Gary Wayne Bailey are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Bethany United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Summerville Cemetery. Following the burial, there will be a reception at the Summerville Country Club Open Air Candlelight Pavilion. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, social distancing and wearing masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations are made to the McKissick Endowment Scholarship Fund at Coastal Community Foundation, 1691 Turnbull Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405, or Bethany United Methodist Church general fund. Gary was born in Washington, D.C. on December 31, 1950. He was the son of Wayne and Mary Magdeline Bailey. He was the owner of Gary Bailey Construction Company, a member of Summerville Masonic Lodge #234, was past president of the Summerville Exchange Club and was on the Dorchester Boat Club board of directors. Gary loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending all of their little league games. He loved the Sunday family dinners and morning breakfasts at the Waffle House on Trolley Road. Gary enjoyed travelling, Clemson and Summerville football, mission trips with the church; he was the head of the Chain Crew for the Summerville football team for nearly 50 years, loved the Friendship Circle Sunday school class and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. Gary has been a pillar of the Summerville community for decades. The countless relationships he fostered through the years are a testament to his character and integrity. He will be honored and remembered, and his legacy will live on. Gary is survived by his wife, Jennifer Cobun Bailey; sons, Kevin Wayne Bailey and Carey Patrick Bailey (Lauren); his daughter, Christie Marie Bailey; stepdaughter, Seana Powers and his brother, David Bailey. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren: Cullen Bailey, Hayden O'Rear, Bryce O'Rear, Kirkland Bailey, Garrett Cherin, Johnston Bailey and Caleb Bailey. He was predeceased by his parents; his step mother, Dorothy James Bailey; his sister, Janice Bailey and his brother, Dennis Bailey. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
DEC
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Parks Funeral Home
DEC
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church
