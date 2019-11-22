In Loving Memory Of GARY BENJAMIN MITCHELL "BENJI" November 23, 1960 "Happy Birthday in Heaven" Today is filled with memories With happiness and tears Of Birthday celebrations we've shared throughout the years. He had a nature you could not help loving, And a heart that was purer than gold; And to those who knew him and loved him, His memory will never grow cold. Your chair has long been vacant Your voice has long been still But the hearts you taught to love you Miss you now and always will. Love Dearly, Siblings, Children & Grandchildren.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 23, 2019