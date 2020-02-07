|
In Loving Memory Of GARY BENJAMIN MITCHELL "BENJI" Nov. 23, 1960 ~ Feb. 8, 2018 2nd Year In Paradise.... There is a place in every heart, they call it memory lane, where thought of loved ones lost forever will remain. Loving thoughts and silent tears have marked the passing of the years. Tears may dry and fade away but in our hearts you'll always stay. Although your soul is now at peace and free from care and pain, this world would seem like Heaven if we had you back again. Missed Dearly, Siblings, Children & Grandchildren.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2020