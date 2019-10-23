Gary "Todd" Edward Cathcart, Jr. Charleston - Todd was a passionate educator and touched thousands of lives in the classroom and on the soccer field. He was an elementary school teacher at Orange Grove Charter school and a girls' soccer coach. He will be remembered for making learning fun in his classroom and his ability to make others feel loved, accepted and valued. Todd was born December 3, 1968, in Greenwood, SC, son of Gary Edward Cathcart and Katherine Hudgins. He is survived by his wife, Kaylynn Cathcart of Charleston, SC, two daughters, Marlee Catherine Cathcart and Kaylee Michelle Cathcart; father Gary Edwards Cathcart of Spartanburg, SC; mother, Katherine Grant Hudgins and step-father, W. Barry Hudgins of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, Joshua Carroll Hudgins of St. Petersburg, FL, paternal grandmother, Catherine Roberts Cathcart of Ware Shoals, SC; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by Edward Cathcart, James E. Cathcart and Kathleen Louise Grant. Todd's Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 26th, at Coastal Community Church, 460 Arlington Drive at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following causes: The Todd Cathcart Memorial Athletic Scholarship: Checks can be made payable to Orange Grove charter school with "Todd Cathcart Memorial" in the memo line or accessible through the donation option on RevTrack at Orangegrovecharter.com, The Boon Project: The Boon Project is a local organization that supports young adults fighting and surviving cancer. Tax deductible donations in Todd's memory can be accepted at www.boonproject.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 24, 2019