Gary Herbert Seel CHARLESTON - Gary Herbert Seel, a Charleston, SC native, died peacefully at home on October 26, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 70 years old. Just like he did with all of his experiences throughout his life, Gary managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his wife and children as possible. They adored him more than anything else in the world and were with him on his final day. Born on September 18, 1950 in Charleston, SC to Albert Whilden Seel and Dorothy "Dottie" Jolly Seel, Gary was raised in their home on the Stono River with his seven tight-knit siblings: Miriam, Diann, Albert Jr. ("Bubba"), Ernie, Carl, Mark, and Debbie. Growing up with his family on the Stono River shaped his lifelong love and affection for the water and eventually led to the family's creation of Seel's Outboard marine dealership in 1964. He was already repairing marine outboard engines when he was 13, and he went on to pour his life into growing and flourishing the family's marine business. During his early 20s, Gary met the true love of his life, the girl who worked the parts counter at the local motorcycle shop. After Gary finally built up the courage to ask her out, he sadly found out that she no longer worked there. Undeterred, he continued looking for her, until one day he found her sitting on the steps of St. Andrews High School. Gary and June Hamer Seel were soon wed and began their own family. Gary, who grew up attending St. Mark United Methodist Church with his family, had a strong faith in the Lord. He was a lifelong member of the church choir and enjoyed playing his saxophone during Sunday services and also with his band. As anyone who knew them could attest, music is an integral part of the Seel family. Gary had a strong affinity for James Brown and would perform his signature dance moves at each wedding reception - and with such a large extended family, there were a lot of weddings. Finally, in his retirement years, he and his brothers formed a small band themselves because music and the Seels were inseparable. From a young age, Gary was also passionate about all kinds of radio-controlled vehicles, from cars and helicopters to airplanes and motorcycles. He carried this hobby with him throughout his life, and his latest project could always be seen on his home workbench. His mind thrived on problem-solving, especially with all things mechanical. His family described him as a relentless visionary who thought everything was fixable. From remodeling to completely building a new house to waterfront construction of boat ramps and bulk heads, Gary was the man to call when engineering and construction hurdles presented themselves. Those that were fortunate to have worked with Gary knew his devoted work ethic firsthand, along with his infectious humor and loving character. Not one for the limelight, his comedic demeanor drew people to want to be around him and to love and cherish their relationship. One of his employees said, "When he was around he just made the workplace so much more enjoyable," and this sentiment was shared by many. Living by example, he was a man of his word and a pillar of integrity who firmly believed in honesty. Gary, a true hero to his children and family, was pre-deceased by his father, Albert W. Seel, and brother, Albert W. "Bubba" Seel, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, June Hamer Seel; daughter Melinda Albright (Justin); son Matthew Seel (Marianne); daughter Hope Reynolds (Corey), all of Charleston, SC; daughter Rachel Seel of Oahu, Hawaii; three grandchildren, Charlotte Albright, Cooper Albright and Johnny Seel and a baby boy Seel on the way; mother Dorothy "Dottie" J. Seel (100); sister Miriam Searcy (Jeff) of Charlotte, NC; sisters Diann Wood (Murray) and Debra Kennedy (Mike) of Charleston, SC; brothers Ernest C. Seel (Cindy), Wanda Seel (wife of Bubba), Carl E. Seel (Jean) and Mark A. Seel (Susie), all of Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests the gift of donating blood in honor of Gary. Monetary donations can be made to the American Red Cross and/or St. Mark United Methodist Church at 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston, SC 29407. An outdoor memorial service is being prepared for a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
