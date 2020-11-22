1/
Gary L. Blinn
Gary L. Blinn LADSON - Gary L. Blinn, 69, passed away on Nov. 17, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Hollis D. Blinn, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage. Born in Ellwood City, PA, he was the son of Milton J. and June I. Blinn (both deceased). Gary was a graduate of Seneca Valley High School in Harmony, PA He was retired from Pittsburgh Plug & Products in Evans City, PA. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and time at and in the ocean. He used to love golfing with his brother, Ronald J. Blinn, until he moved to SC. He is survived by his wife, Hollis Blinn and their 2 daughters, Heidi S. Blinn, of Pittsburgh, PA, and Samantha R. (Blinn) Schwartz and her husband, Dustin Schwartz, of Summerville, SC. Gary is also survived by 2 granddaughters, Vanessa B. Blinn and Savannah Rose Schwartz, as well as 2 great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his beloved younger sister, Joyce (Blinn) Bader. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no funeral services. It was Gary's wish to be cremated and have his ashes placed in the ocean and his family will honor that wish. Please make any memorial donations to the Dorchester Paws Animal Shelter at 136 Four Paws Ln, Summerville, SC 29483, or to The Butler County Humane Society at 1015 Evans City Rd, Renfrew, PA 16053. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

