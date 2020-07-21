Gary Olson N. Charleston - Gary Eino Olson, lifelong Packer and Gamecock fan, 65, of North Charleston, of entered into eternal rest on July 19, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Gary is survived by his siblings Walt and Terri Olson, Kenneth and Gail Olson, Roger and Belinda Olson, Sandra Siekkinen, Susan Gustafson & Don and Shelly Liska, of Wisconsin, and Sharon and Walt Mitchell of Florida, as well as his nieces, nephews, cousins and furbabies. He loved his family, friends and coworkers. Lastly, Gary is survived by Dianne Sutherland, his one night stand that lasted 28 years. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
