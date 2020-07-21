1/1
Gary Olson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Olson N. Charleston - Gary Eino Olson, lifelong Packer and Gamecock fan, 65, of North Charleston, of entered into eternal rest on July 19, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Gary is survived by his siblings Walt and Terri Olson, Kenneth and Gail Olson, Roger and Belinda Olson, Sandra Siekkinen, Susan Gustafson & Don and Shelly Liska, of Wisconsin, and Sharon and Walt Mitchell of Florida, as well as his nieces, nephews, cousins and furbabies. He loved his family, friends and coworkers. Lastly, Gary is survived by Dianne Sutherland, his one night stand that lasted 28 years. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmetto Cremation Society
5638 N. Rhett Avenue
North Charleston, SC 29406
843-722-2555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmetto Cremation Society

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved