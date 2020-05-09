Gary Paul Cripps Summerville - Gary Paul Cripps, 65, of Summerville, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his residence. All services are private. Mr. Cripps was born May 17, 1954, in San Antonio, TX, son of the late Ward Cripps and Bertha LaPointe Cripps. He graduated with an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice. Mr. Cripps served in the United States Air Force and retired as a LT. with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. While in the US Air Force, he served in the Presidential Honor Guard and Military Police. He was in the Air Force Reserves and National Guard. Mr. Cripps was a SWAT Member and a Diver for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. He was a Civil War Reenactor, a member of the Blue Knights and a Member of the American Legion and he loved dogs. Survivors include two daughters: Jennifer Blackwell (Jonathan) of Seneca, SC, and Jessica vanHeumen (Jason) of Summerville, four grandchildren: Cassidy Cripps, Sarah Cripps, Emmaline Blackwell and Nathan Cripps; one brother: Roy Cripps (Cheryl) and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Veterans Community Resource and Referral Center, 2424 City Hall Lane, North Charleston, SC 29405 or Dorchester Paws, 136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020.